Liga MX: Rayados fans are excited about a possible return of Leonel Vangioni

The hobby of Rayados from Monterrey inside of MX League, I would be very excited about a possible return of the Argentine soccer player Leonel Vangioni from Liberty from Paraguay, after leaking photographs traveling to Mexico.

All this information arose from a photograph of Lionel “Piri” Vangioni traveling to the city of Monterrey, so fans of the Monterrey team began to speculate about a possible return.

The winger and left wing left the institution of Rayados in the 2020 Guardians, playing two seasons for Libertad and adding his first league championship in this last tournament, being an important part of this team.

Lionel Vangioni defended the Rayados shirt from 2017 to 2020, winning 1 league title, 1 Copa MX and another in the Concacaf Champions League, becoming a benchmark of the club for what his fans dream of his return.

