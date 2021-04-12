Liga MX: Rayados defeats Toluca in ‘Hell’ and approaches the Liguilla

The Chilean Sebastián Vegas and the Argentine Maximiliano Meza gave the victory to LosRayados del Monterrey, of coach Javier Aguirre, by 1-2 over Toluca, with their goals this Sunday, in the Clausura 2021 of Mexican football.

In the continuation of the fourteenth day, the goals of Vegas and Meza meant the second victory in a row for the Rayados, while Jorge Torres Nilo discounted for Toluca.

Also read: Fey unleashes madness by showing off her figure with a tempting photo in front of nature

The victory allowed Monterrey to reach 25 points to confirm itself in third place in the standings; Toluca kept eighth place with 19 units.

The teams displayed offensive football in the first half that featured both goalkeepers.

In the second half, the Ecuadorian Michael Estrada tried to surprise Monterrey with a long-distance shot, however, the Rayados regained control and at 51 Vegas stole a ball in midfield to make a shot more than 20 meters from the area. which became 0-1.

Nine minutes later, Monterrey worked a team play that ended with an assist from Carlos Rodríguez to Meza, who crossed the ball to the goalkeeper for 0-2.

With the advantage, the Rayados lowered their intensity in attack, Toluca grew and at 71 Sambueza took a corner kick from the left that the Argentine Pedro Canelo combed so that Torres Nilo appeared in the second post to push the 1-2.

The fourteenth day began on Friday with the victories of the Pumas UNAM by 0-1 against Necaxa and Juárez by 2-1 over San Luis.

The champion León beat Atlas 1-3 this Sunday, the leader Cruz Azul of the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso tied the record of 12 consecutive wins in the league by defeating Guadalajara 1-0 and the América of Argentine coach Santiago Solari beat him by 1-3 to the UANL Tigers.

Later the Querétaro-Santos Laguna and Tijuana-Mazatlán matches will be played. On Monday, the Pachuca-Puebla will close the fourteenth day.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: