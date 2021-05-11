Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey would recover a key piece for the Liguilla vs Santos

The Rayados de Monterrey will face Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and Javier Aguirre’s team would recover Stefan medina for the return game.

According to information from Diego Armando Medina of TUDN, Medina would be very close to returning to activity with the Rayados and there is a small possibility that he will play against Santos in the second leg.

“Every day the return of @StefanMedina to the courts is getting closer … Small, but a possibility at the end, that he may be available for the return in the quarterfinals against Santos.”, Revealed Medina.

Stefan Medina has only played 10 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, being a starter in 6 of those games, reaching 57% of the minutes.

The Rayados de Monterrey qualified in fourth place to the 2021 Clausura League of the MX League, so the duel against Santos Laguna is expected to be the most even of the big party.

