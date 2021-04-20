Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey would have a subsidiary in the Expansion League

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to follow in the footsteps of Pumas and Chivas in the MX Expansion League and place a subsidiary team in the Silver Division, a situation that they are already processing for the next 2021-22 season of the MX League.

According to the journalist of Multimedios, Willie González, Rayados awaits the endorsement of Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX to define the situation.

Rayados seeks to form a team with players from the quarry, who are playing in the lower divisions or on loans to other teams.

Despite the fact that Pumas did not do well this season, they seek to emulate the Chivas system more with Tapatío, a club that is playing the requalification towards the league.

It would not be the first time that Rayados de Monterrey had a team in the Silver Division, because in 2005-09 they had Rayados A from the First A, a team where some youth players such as Hiram Mier, Darío Carreño, Pierre Ibarra, Jesús Zavala, played. Gerry Flores, Oribe Peralta, Severo Meza and others.

