Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey would have 3 sensitive casualties for the game against San Luis

The Rayados de Monterrey will have some casualties to face the game against Atlético San Luis, as they could not have 3 key players due to injury; Nico Sánchez, Miguel Layún and Stefan Medina.

Both Miguel Layún and Nico Sánchez have muscle discomfort, which is why they would be ruled out by Javier Aguirre for next Saturday’s game, as he does not want to risk them.

According to Diego Medina of TUDN, Stefan Medina is also doubtful, because although his discomfort is minor, his participation in the game is still not certain.

Rayados will face Atlético San Luis on matchday 13 of Guardianes 2021, a match that will be played this Saturday at 9PM Central Mexico time.

