Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey will not be reinforced with Esteban Andrada for the Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey will not be reinforced with Esteban Andrada, Boca Juniors goalkeeper for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, since the goalkeeper of the team ‘Xeneize’ wants to emigrate to football in Europe and is waiting for an offer from the old continent.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, Esteban Andrada will not reinforce the Rayados de Monterrey for Apertura 2021, since the Boca Juniors goalkeeper still does not want to play in Liga MX and would be waiting for an offer from the old continent for the next Bell.

As detailed in the information, despite the fact that Rayados’ first offer to Boca Juniors was rejected, Andrada himself let La Pandilla know that he does not want to play for them why he wants to go to Europe.

For now, Rayados, having already ruled out Esteban Andrada’s option, would continue to insist with Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper for the following season, looking for another option to Hugo González, who has been highly criticized by the fans due to his performances.

“Esteban Andrada will NOT stop at #Rayados. Beyond the fact that the club made a first offer of US $ 2,000,000 that was rejected by #Boca, the footballer made it known that he prefers to wait for offers from Europe and does not want to go to . Now they are trying to sign Camilo Vargas, but #Atlas is firm in retaining him. ”, Revealed Merlo on his social networks.

