Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey will have a new reinforcement of the MX Expansion League

The Rayados de Monterrey will have new reinforcement from the MX Expansion League for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and it is William Mejía who will arrive from Atlético Morelia.

According to what was published by Luis Castillo, William Mejía will reinforce the Rayados de Monterrey, although it remains to be defined if he will stay in the first team under Javier Aguirre for the Apertura 2021, or if he will play with the subsidiary of the Liga de Expansión MX.

Also read: Chivas: They investigate José Luis Higuera for diversion of money in Guadalajara

Atlético Morelia has already fired the player with an emotional message on their social networks, which was already responded to with the player with an extensive message on his official Twitter account, saying goodbye to the club where he played 36 games in the 20-21 season.

“Thank you @William_MejiaC! Success wherever you go The CANARIA fans embrace you! #LaHistoriaContinua. ”, Published the Morelio in their official social networks.

“New @Rayados player.” Luis Castillo said in the networks, stating that he will go to Monterrey, although at the moment it is not known if he will be in the ‘Vasco’ squad for the next tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content