Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey very close to ‘tying up’ Erick Aguirre as reinforcement

The Rayados de Monterrey continue to prepare for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament and continue to be very active in the current transfer market, since in addition to the possible arrival of Joel Campbell to the team, La Pandilla would like to reinforce the defense of Los Tuzos del Pachuca Erick Aguirre.

According to information revealed by Sancadillanorte, the Rayados de Monterrey would have very advanced negotiations for the Pachuca defender, so that very soon they could announce the arrival of Erick Aguirre to the team, as well as that of Joel Campbell del León.

“There is already news from Rayados. Joel Campbell and Erick Aguirre very close to La Raya- Very close. Negotiations are already well advanced. They are informed. ”, Indicated the portal in its networks.

For now, it seems that Grupo Pachuca is in fairly close and advanced conversations with the Rayados de Monterrey board of directors, since both Joel Campbell and Erick Aguirre could reinforce the Gang for the next Apertura 2021, although confirmation would be lacking.

Erick Aguirre has played 167 games with Pachuca, where he has scored 7 goals and has given 20 assists, numbers that put Monterrey’s eyes on the defender to reinforce the left side.

