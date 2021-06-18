Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey signs Alan Montes, brother of César Montes

The Rayados de Monterrey will have a subsidiary team in the MX Expansion League, which will be led by Aldo de Nigris and will be a space to test the youth squad of the gang as a whole, with some reinforcements such as Alan Montes.

Alan Montes, brother of César Montes, already trains with the team in the Barrial and although he has not been presented as a reinforcement, he has arrived from the Rayos del Necaxa to play in the Expansion League.

Read also: Eurocup: Sergio Busquets narrates the moments of despair that he lived after the “false positive”

Montes Castro, 20, played as a central defender in Necaxa Sub 20 and in Guardianes 2021, he started in the 14 games he played, and even scored a goal.

Originally from Hermosillo like his brother, he began his career in Cimarrones de Sonora in 2017.

In Liga MX, he made his debut in the 2020 Guardians, where he played 23 minutes in the match between Gallos Blancos and Necaxa, a match that ended 0-1 in favor of the Rayos.

Now, Montes will be part of Rayados of the Expansion League, a team that Aldo de Nigris will lead.