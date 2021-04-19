Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey secured their pass to the final phase of Clausura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey played this Sunday the match corresponding to the 15th day of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League against the Tuzos del Pachuca on the field of the BBVA Stadium where before the match, the team led by Javier Aguirre, has already secured their place in the final phase of the tournament, that is, the repechage and what they are going to fight is to ensure their pass to the direct League.

Liga MX, through its official accounts on social networks, announced that the Rayados had ensured their presence in the final phase of the tournament still without playing against Pachuca, due to the combination of results that occurred on the day.

“WELCOME TO THE FINAL PHASE! With the results that have occurred in # Day15 of # Guard1anes2021, @Rayados, with 25 units and in the absence of their participation on this date, guarantees their presence in the Final Phase of the #LigaBBVAMX. Welcome. ”, He revealed.

At the moment and with 13 games played, the Rayados de Monterrey are in fourth place with 25 points, since they still have to play their pending duel against Chivas.

In the event that he manages to win all 6 points this week, Rayados would reach 31 points with high chances of already being directly classified for the big party of Mexican soccer.

