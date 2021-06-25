Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey reported on Vincent Janssen’s health status

The Rayados del Monterrey had their first problem this preseason heading to the 2021 Apertura Tournament with the injury of Vincent “el Toro” Jannsen, who would be missing the rest of the preparation due to a problem in the adductor area.

Through their social networks, Striped shared the medical report of Vincent Janssen, where they reveal that the team striker presented “discomfort in the region of the right adductor and symphysis pubis”, so he returned to Monterrey to carry out the corresponding studies.

Read also: Uruguayan National Team: Cavani’s message after his goal and victory in the Copa América

“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club reports that the player Vincent Janssen presented discomfort in the region of the right adductor and symphysis pubis. Janssen traveled to Monterrey to undergo imaging studies and review by a specialist. The prognosis will depend on its evolution “

Although the time that Janssen will spend off the courts was not revealed, it is unofficially spoken that it could be low between one and two months, so, depending on its evolution, it could even miss the first days of the Apertura 2021.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Rayados de Monterrey squad continues with preseason work on the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: