Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey makes the arrival of Duván Vergara official

The Colombian forward Duvan Vergara, is a new player of the Rayados de Monterrey, coming from the América de Cali of Colombian soccer. who arrives to reinforce the attack for the 2021-22 season. This was made official by the club on social networks.

Through an official statement, Rayados presented Vergara as a new reinforcement, becoming the third addition to Javier Aguirre’s team, after the arrival of Héctor Moreno and Estaban Andrada.

“Welcome to Mexico and welcome to Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados, Duván Vergara! Today you begin to scratch history defending the blue and white #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha.”

Duvan has worn the shirts of Envigado FC, Rosario Central and América de Cali and Rayados will be his fourth team as a professional.

Duvan Vergara plays as a left winger, although he can also occupy the position on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder.

