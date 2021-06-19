Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey goes for forward of Serie A

After the bombing of the UANL Tigres when they signed Florian Thauvin, the Rayados del Monterrey would not be left behind and would already plan the hiring of a forward from the A series from Italy.

According to information from journalist Nico Schira, the Striped They already asked about the Brazilian attacker Diego Farias, which belongs to Cagliari and was on loan in the last campaign with the Spezia.

Also read: Cruz Azul loses Ignacio Rivero; Xolos did not accept the latest proposal from La Maquina

“#Monterrey have requested information from the Brazilian winger Diego #Farias, who could go #Cagliari this summer.”

In the last campaign, Diego Farías played a total of 32 games between Serie A and Coppa Italia, in which he scored five goals and gave four assists.

The 31-year-old forward is owned by Cagliari, but in recent seasons he has been loaned to different teams such as Spezia, Lecce, Empoli and Chievo Verona, so he would not be considered by the Rossoblu team.

@NicoSchira reports that Rayados de Monterrey asked Cagliari for conditions for the pass of Diego Farías, a Brazilian attacker who is on loan in Spezia. pic.twitter.com/DGOwl9DVrV – 365Scores (since ) (@ 365ScoresApp) June 18, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content