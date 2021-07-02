Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey closes the signings of Erick Aguirre and Joel Campbell

After officially announcing to Héctor Moreno and Duvan Vergara As their first two reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, the Rayados de Monterrey closed the signing of the midfielder from Los Tuzos del Pachuca, Erick Aguirre, who will play for the Gang once their participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

According to information revealed by Multimedios Deportes, Rayados and Pachuca have already closed the signing of Erick Aguirre in exchange for a figure close to six million dollars.

The source indicates that both directives have already agreed on the amount and payment methods to finalize the transfer of the Pachuca player.

In addition to the signing of Aguirre, Rayados would also have closed the signing of Joel Campbell with Grupo Pachuca, the last two reinforcements that La Pandilla would have for next season.

With Héctor Moreno and Duvan Vergara confirmed, we would only have to wait for the announcements of Esteban Andrada, Joel Campbell and Erick Aguirre.

