Liga MX: Rayados congratulates Jonathan Orozco on his birthday and the fans ask for it as reinforcement

Goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco has received a pleasant surprise from the Rayados del Monterrey, by sending him a well-deserved congratulation on his 35th birthday through his social networks.

Through Twitter, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre He dedicated some emotional words to the current goalkeeper of the Xolos de Tijuana who is celebrating another year of life.

“Today we congratulate @jona_orozco, three-time goalkeeper in @TheChampions and twice Champion in the Apertura 2009 and 2010 league! We send you a big hug and our best wishes #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha”, they wrote along with an image during his time with the Gang .

After the publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the northern sultana were immediate, requesting their return to the Rayados de Monterrey team as reinforcement for the next tournament.

A goalkeeper who transmits leadership, trust, respect, union, love to the team.

Congratulations Jona, today more than ever the team and our goal misses you since in these moments she is alone. – My_Name_is (@IsraelGaytann) May 12, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS MY JONA DI ORO, ONE OF THE BEST GOALKEEPERS WE HAVE EVER HAD, I HOPE ONE DAY YOU WILL COME BACK HERE AT YOUR HOUSE JONA – Ramiro Gomez Martinez (@ RamiroGomezMar1) May 12, 2021

Congratulations to the best goalkeeper in the history of the club, always the only and eternal # 1 @jona_orozco – Rodolfo Galaviz (@ rodohardy11) May 12, 2021

On birthday they can’t hire him back – AdrianSiller (@SillerHugo) May 12, 2021

Don’t congratulate him, replay him. – Antonio Altamirano (@tanoau) May 12, 2021