Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Nicolás Sánchez with an emotional farewell message

After it came to light that he would be back to soccer in Argentina, the Rayados de Monterrey have confirmed the departure of defender Nicolás Sánchez in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the gang as a whole released a video showing the moments they lived defending the colors of the royal institution in the almost five years that they were active in Mexican soccer.

“For your commitment to the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club and its people, the passion with which you defended this shirt and the total dedication #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha: # Gr4ciasNico Nicolás Sánchez #ArribaElMonterrey”, they wrote.

Defender Nicolás Sánchez leaves the Rayados de Monterrey after four and a half years in Liga MX, where he played 157 official games in all competitions and recorded 40 annotations.

In addition, the 35-year-old Argentine defender managed to lift a Liga MX title in the 2019 Apertura, two MX cups in 2017 and 2020 and the Concacaf Champions League in 2019 and receiving the distinction of the best player in the contest and appearing in the ideal eleven of Mexican soccer on a couple of occasions.

