Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Miguel Layún heading to Apertura 2021

After leaking photographs in the Coapa facilities, the Rayados de Monterrey have reported that defender Miguel Layún has ceased to be part of the institution in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through their social networks, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre reported that the 32-year-old defender will no longer continue with the team for the following season.

“Thank you for defending these colors with commitment, for that unbeatable spirit #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha and for that big heart! We wish you the best of success, @Miguel_layun #GraciasMiguel,” they wrote.

"Thank you for defending these colors with commitment, for that unbeatable spirit #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha and for that big heart ! We wish you the best of success, @Miguel_layun #ThanksMiguel pic.twitter.com/dqUKVdNP3T – Striped (@Rayados) June 2, 2021

With this, defender Miguel Layún closes his stage at Rayados de Monterrey after five tournaments, where he played 89 games in all competitions, registering seven goals and nine assists and winning a Liga MX title, one MX Cup and one Concacaf Champions League.

| #ThanksMiguel @Miguel_layun Champion of @TheChampions 2019

Champion of @LigaBBVAMX 2019

Champion of @CopaMx 2020 # EnLaVidayEnLaCancha ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Z1SYvzfM74 – Striped (@Rayados) June 2, 2021

