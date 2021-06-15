Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Eric Cantú towards Apertura 2021

After confirming the casualties of Jonathan González and Adrián Mora for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Rayados de Monterrey have added midfielder Eric Cantú to the list of players who will no longer continue with the team.

Through their official social networks, the group of the Gang led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre They announced that the 22-year-old Mexican midfielder will continue his career with another team.

Read also: Mexican national team seeks one more friendly before the Tokyo Olympics

“We wish you much success in your future projects, @ericcantug! Thank you for your dedication and for defending our colors from Basic Forces and in the First Team, #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha!”, They wrote.

| We wish you much success in your future projects, @ericcantug! Thank you for your dedication and for defending our colors from Basic Forces and in the First Team, #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha! pic.twitter.com/pYuUkDIHDO – Striped (@Rayados) June 15, 2021

In the absence of the official announcement, midfielder Eric Cantú will be the new reinforcement of the Athletic San Luis for the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX on loan, after playing six official games in the 2020-2021 season with Rayados de Monterrey and two of them as a starter.

Read also: Club América: Fans celebrate the departure of Sergio Díaz and demand the dismissal of Emanuel Aguilera

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Rayados de Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2021 Atlético San Luis