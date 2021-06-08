Liga MX: Rayados confirms the arrival of Héctor Moreno as reinforcement

The Rayados de Monterrey have captured the eyes in the transfer market in Liga MX, confirming the incorporation of defender Héctor Moreno in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the group of the gang led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre welcomed the 33-year-old defender, who comes from the team Al-Gharafa of Qatar football.

“Welcome back to Mexico and welcome to Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados, @hectormorenoh! To scratch history together and defend the blue and white with great pride, #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha #ArribaElMonterrey”, they wrote.

With this, defender Héctor Moreno returns to Liga MX after participating with the Mexican team in the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League and ending 14 years playing football in Europe.

