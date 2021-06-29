Liga MX: Rayados celebrates its anniversary by leaving Tigres a secret

This Monday, June 28, the Rayados del Monterrey are celebrating, as they celebrate the 76th anniversary of their founding, in which they could not miss one of the most important moments of the club, the title of the Concacaf Champions League of the season 2019.

Through their Twitter account, the Striped boasted their four titles of Concachampions, emphasizing “the one that shines the most”, which is the title they managed to win against the UANL Tigres in the international Regia Final.

“The Internationalization of the Team. A three-time championship of the Concacaf Champions League and in an epic 2019 … the one that shines the most. 2011-2012-2013-2019. 76th Anniversary | Concacaf Championships “

On that occasion, the Rayados del Monterrey won 1-0 in the first leg against the Tigres at the University Stadium, with a penalty goal from Nicolás Sánchez.

For the return leg, at the BBVA Stadium, the match ended tied at one goal, with a new score by “Nico” Sánchez for the Pandilla and a goal by André-Pierre Gignac for the Tigres, ending with a 2-1 aggregate for Rayados .

