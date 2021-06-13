Liga MX: Rayados announces the departure of Jonathan González towards Apertura 2021

After he announced the defender Adrian Mora as his first casualty for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Rayados de Monterrey have reported that midfielder Jonathan González will no longer continue in the team.

Through Twitter, the whole of the gang that the coach runs Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre broke the news that the 22-year-old US-born Mexican midfielder is the new casualty at the institution.

“Thank you for defending these colors from our Basic Forces to the First Team with commitment and dedication #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha! We wish you the best of success, @ jgonzalezz25,” they wrote.

Midfielder Jonathan González closes his four-year cycle in Rayados de Monterrey’s first team, where he participated in 114 official matches and recorded a score and an assist for the norteño team.

