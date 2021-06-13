Liga MX: Rayados announces a new loss for Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey have reported a new loss for Apertura 2021; This is the Mexican central defender Adrián Mora, who will return to Toluca, the club to which he belongs.

In networks, Rayados said goodbye to Mora, a footballer who arrived in the Guardians 2021 and who was on loan for only 6 months with the gang as a whole.

“Adrián, thank you very much for your commitment to the #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha Team. We wish you success in your future projects!” Wrote the Club.

Mora, 23, did not have a minute with the first team and his participation was limited to playing with the U20, where he only had 3 games.

Everything seems to indicate that the Toluca youth squad will report with the Devils and will reinforce the Bravos de Juárez for Ap21.

