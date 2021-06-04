Liga MX: Rayados and Chivas prepare interesting barter; Hugo González by Chicote Calderón

After finishing the Clausura 2021, the teams of the MX League They seek to form the most competitive team for the Apertura 2021, so the rumors of stove football are burning, among them the one that sounds the most is a possible change between Rayados de Monterrey and Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.

According to several local media, Javier Aguirre already has his starting goalkeeper for AP 2021, so Hugo González would leave the institution, which is an opportunity for the Sacred Herd to fill that position that is rumored to be trying to fill despite of the presence of Gudiño and Toño Rodríguez.

Given the need of both clubs, Rayados would accept a change from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who would offer Christian “Chicote” Calderón, who did not have many minutes with Vucetich in the Clausura 2021.

Hugo Gonzalez to Chivas and would the “Chicote” Calderón come? – Enrique Garcia (@LKikeGarcia) June 3, 2021

Rayados continues to negotiate with Esteban Andrada, Boca Juniors goalkeeper who would also leave the Argentine team for the following season and the Liga MX club is the goalkeeper’s most advanced option.

