Liga MX: Raúl Orvañanos destroys Cruz Azul and América for the terrible show

Raúl Orvañanos, Fox Sports commentator, harshly criticized Club América and Cruz Azul for the terrible show they offered in another edition of the Young Classic in the match on day 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura on the Azteca Stadium field. .

“Everyone said that this match between América and Cruz Azul was an early final. I hope not, if this is the final, it will be a very ugly final. It was a game in which we did not expect many goals but we did expect quality plays, dangerous plays and saves from the goalkeepers ”, he said.

Also read: Liga MX: Siboldi sends a letter to Juan Reynoso for his work at Cruz Azul

“I really hope it is not going to be an early final, why nothing else, a final played like this, it would be terrible. These teams have much more to give ”, he added.

In addition, Orvañanos asked the two teams, both América and Cruz Azul, to play differently, since even though they have had a good tournament, they have not played spectacular football but rather practical.

“You have to ask both of them to play differently. Both have had a good tournament but based on practical football and not so much spectacular. The two played with great precautions and defended very well and attacked very little. ”, He added.

Cruz Azul with this tie remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Club América squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

For the next 16 matchday, Cruz Azul will face Atlético San Luis, which is in the last places of the general table, while Club América will play against Toluca on the Nemesio Diez field.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content