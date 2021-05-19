Liga MX: Raúl Orvañanos affirms that Cruz Azul continues to be the favorite despite Pachuca’s streak

The sports writer Raúl Orvañanos of the Fox Sports MX chain, assured that the Cruz Azul team is still the favorite for the title of the MX League, despite the good streak that the Club Pachuca at the close of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The favorite for me is still Cruz Azul, because of the team they made and the squad they have, because I see a team that is struggling to surrender because it knows that they must put aside those ghosts that have cost them several years without a title, “they were the words of Orvañanos.

The experienced communicator gave his opinion on Fox Sports social networks, where he confirmed the team of coach Juan Reynoso as the favorite for the title, after what was done in the regular role and due to the quality of the squad that it has.

Orvañanos put as the only drawback for Cruz Azul, the moment when Paulo Pezzolano’s team arrives, with a good positive streak and adding a large number of goals, as he demonstrated against Chivas and América.

