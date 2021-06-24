Liga MX: Raúl López highlights that Deportivo Toluca’s goal is to lift the title in Apertura 2021

The footballer Raúl “Dedos” López of the Red Devils of Toluca within the MX League, stressed that the objective of the team is to fight for the championship of the Opening Tournament 2021, not just settle for qualifying the zone of league.

This tournament we were in the quarterfinals, but this team does not have to settle for that, we are looking for the title, and we are going to work very hard this preseason to get to the tournament well, “said Raúl López.

The Mexican full-back spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that after falling last tournament in the quarterfinal round, they have set the goal of lifting the championship in this Apertura 2021.

@ raullg8 ““ I am a very healthy group, the year I was here, they received me very well, now too, as if I were a new player. I feel at home, after a year of being here, from the first day I adapted very quickly and I am very happy to continue here ”. pic.twitter.com/vgY75d1Tnb – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 24, 2021

Raúl López, who renewed his contract with the Red Devils of Hernán Cristante, stressed that there is a very healthy group where he has adapted very well since his arrival, which convinced him to continue in the team.

