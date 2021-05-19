Liga MX: Ramiro González would be back in León for the next campaign

The Chilean Ramiro Gonzalez would be returning next season to Club León de la MX League, after having an outstanding passage through the Athletic San Luis, being one of the most important players in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

According to different media from the shoal, the directives of both teams are in negotiations regarding the future of the central South American defender, but everything points to his return to the Esmeralda team.

Ramiro González went on loan for a year to Atlético San Luis, since Ignacio Ambriz did not have him on the squad, being one of the most outstanding players in the last season for coach Leonel Rocco.