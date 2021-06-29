Liga MX: Rafael Puente Jr.’s message to Ignacio Ambriz after his arrival at SD Huesca in Spain

Coach Ignacio Ambriz has stolen the covers of the media in Mexico, by becoming the new technical director of the SD Huesca of the Second Division of Soccer of Spain and fulfill the dream of directing in Europe.

Following the news, the current technical assistant of the Braves of Ciudad Juarez, Rafael Puente del Río, dedicated an emotional message on social networks to his colleague in the face of the new challenge in his career on the bench.

“Ignacio Ambriz represents me.” No one regrets being brave “Admirable decision. Success !!”, he wrote.

Success!! – Rafael Puente (@rafaelpuente) June 28, 2021

With this, coach Ignacio Ambriz becomes the third Mexican technical director who will lead in Soccer in Europe, together with the current Rayados de Monterrey strategist Javier Aguirre and the ESPN commentator Hugo Sanchez.

