Liga MX: Rafael Márquez “makes him ugly” to lead in Mexican Soccer

Former FC Barcelona player and legend of the Mexican National Team, Rafael Marquez He has things clear, his future as a DT is in Europe, although he affirms that he is not obsessed with his career as a strategist, his objective is to exploit his potential in the Old Continent, where he already has open doors.

“Yes, totally, I really because of the great career I did in Europe I have some open doors that if the opportunity to be there is given, I prefer to be there, preparing myself because it will really be the beginning as I did as a footballer, as a coach being in the big leagues because that’s where you can learn much more, “said the Michoacan in an interview with La Afición.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

Márquez confessed that he has a good relationship with Joan Laporta, current president of the FC Barcelona and although for the moment he discarded some offers to return with the Catalans, he does not close the door of returning to the Masia now as a strategist.

RUMOR: Laporta is working to bring back Barça legend Rafael Márquez. Márquez is expected to land a role at La Masia if he returns to Barcelona. Rafa won 12 trophies at the Camp Nou, including the Champions League in 2006 and 2009. @FCBarcelona @RafaMarquezMX pic.twitter.com/keRabG1oDE – BarcelonismoFC ⚽️ ✨ (@ racsozerimar8) April 16, 2021

“Yes, well there is a very good relationship and it was even made public that I support him in his candidacy (of Laporta) without trying not to receive anything in return, but for the simple fact of friendship and what we did together in the past, but hey, there is nothing concrete yet, there is no offer, but I am not closed to it being presented, for now I am focused on the business, “said Márquez, who had a brief stint as coach of Real Alcalá de Spain.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content