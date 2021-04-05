Liga MX: Rafael Carioca accepts interest in leaving Tigres and playing in Gremio

Rafael Carioca, a Brazilian midfielder for the UANL Tigres, revealed that there was an approach by the Brazilian Guild to seek his services, but that the situation did not progress and that his return to the team of his loves will have to wait.

Carioca, during an interview for Radio Gaucha, acknowledged that he was excited to return to play with the Gremio do Brasil, but that in the end it could not happen for the moment and is focused on the campaign with the Tigres to fight to qualify for the Liguilla of the Closing 2021.

“When the phone rings and it’s to talk about Gremio, things deepen. The head moves, because in Brazil I am a union member, everyone knows it and where I come from, the history that I have built since 2006, “he declared.

“I was very excited, but I can’t go crazy to get to the president of Tigres and tell him I want to leave. That would be dishonest of me,” he said.

In the present Clausura 2021, Carioca has played 10 games of which he has started in nine and has played 91% of the minutes of them.

