Liga MX: Rafael Baca’s message after reaching 200 games with Cruz Azul vs Club América

Rafael Baca, Cruz Azul midfielder, published an emotional message on his networks after reaching 200 games with the La Maquina shirt in the Clásico Joven against Club América, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX contested on the Azteca Stadium field.

Baca, on his Twitter account, shared some emotional words to celebrate his 200th match with the Cruz Azul shirt and more in such an important match against América in the Young Classic in which they ended up drawing one on one at the Coloso de Santa Ursula.

“I am proud to wear these colors @CruzAzul. Today I would have liked to enjoy it with a victory, but this now makes me work to the maximum for the closure and make history. ”, Shared Baca along with an image where he appears with the Cruz Azul shirt.

A pride to wear these colors @CruzAzul Today I would have liked to enjoy it with a victory, but this now makes me work to the maximum for the closure and make history pic.twitter.com/nfbgVhwULe – Rafael Baca Miranda (@RafaBacaJr) April 18, 2021

Rafael Baca has been a starter in all the games of this Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul playing 85% of the minutes, giving an assist, being a vital player for Juan Reynoso’s schemes.

Cruz Azul with this tie remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Club América squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

