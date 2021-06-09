Liga MX: Rafa Puente del Río will arrive on the bench of FC Juárez for the Apertura 2021

The new stage of Ricardo Ferretti as a coach in Liga MX with the Braves of FC Juárez is about to start with the preseason of the border box, same in which it would have the incorporation of an ‘old acquaintance’ in the soccer field in Mexico, since the name of Rafael River Bridge It has been uncovered to be the Tuca’s assistant.

Ferretti came to Bravos from FC Juárez after more than a decade as coach of the Tigres de la UANL, institution where he left his former assistant, Marco Antonio ‘El Chima’ Ruiz, so now he would add the son of Guama Puente to your work team.

According to information revealed in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, Rafael Puente del Río would be presented this Wednesday by the FC Juárez team, the fourth club in which he will work from the benches.

With five years of experience as a professional coach, this will be the first time that Rafael Puente del Río has functions as an assistant, since in his young career he had only been technical director in the three clubs he had worked for.

Puente del Río began his career with the Lobos BUAP in the promotion division, managing to win and lead the lycanthrope team to the First Division.

With the Lobos he had his best performance, especially in the silver division, since already in Liga MX, his numbers were declining, leaving a record of 26 wins, 12 draws and 27 losses.

The former Televisa actor took the reins of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in 2018 and registered 12 wins, 6 draws and 17 defeats.

In 2020 he returned to activity with the Guadalajara Atlas, a team where he only stayed 7 games, achieving 1 victory, 1 draw and 5 defeats.

