Liga MX: Rafa Puente del Río is the new Technical Assistant of Bravos de Juárez

The Ciudad Juárez Braves made the arrival of Rafael Puente Jr. official as Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrreti’s new technical assistant, who will join for the 2021 Apertura.

Braves from FC Juárez will have Ricardo Ferretti on the bench and without Chima Ruiz as their assistant, they were in charge of looking for someone suitable for the job and Puente was chosen.

“Welcome, @rafaelpuente! Rafa Puente Jr. joins Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s Technical Corps as Technical Assistant. Welcome to your new home, the home of the BRAVOS”. Wrote the Club.

Rafa Puente has been a coach in Ascenso MX and Liga MX and his best season was in Apertura 2018 when he arrived in the Liguilla with Querétaro.

Puente has also been Technical Director of Lobos BUAP, Querétaro and Atlas and it will be his first opportunity as Technical Assistant.

