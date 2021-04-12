Liga MX: Rafa Márquez Lugo attacks against Club Tigres for the defeat against Club América

The UANL Tigres continue to be down in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, by adding a new defeat at home against the Águilas del América, in the action of matchday 14.

Rafael Marquez Lugo, the former soccer player and current commentator of Fox Sports, lashed out hard against the feline players for the attitude they showed during the match against Azulcrema.

“I don’t like that Tigres that every time he loses, he always ends up hitting or blaming the referee,” he said.

The UANL Tigres are at the limit of leaving the direct positions of the playoffs in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by stagnating in 11th place in the general table with 15 units, awaiting the rest of matchday 14.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigres will seek to win away victories by facing the Pumas of the UNAM, within the activity on matchday 15 in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

