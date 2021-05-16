Liga MX: Rafa Márquez Lugo assures that America’s attack has been his greatest deficiency

The sports analyst Rafael Marquez Lugo of the Fox Sports network, assured that the attack by the Eagles of America in the MX League, has been his greatest deficiency in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal reiterates his desire to be a reinforcement of the Eagles

Where is that generation of America going to come from, if it has been flat throughout the tournament, it has been effective, it generates two and scores you one, it generates two and scores you 2, if something is missing from this team it is generation of football. I think they will put up with Henry, he is the one who has scored the most and in the middle they will use Naveda, “assured Rafa Marquéz Lugo.

The former Chivas and Pumas striker spoke for ‘La Último Palabra’, where he assured that Santiago Solari’s team has had a hard time generating goal opportunities during the tournament, so he does not see a team that goes strong on the attack in the return leg of rooms.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Rafa Marquéz Lugo made it clear that the strength of the team has been the effectiveness on the attack, so he expects a duel against Pachuca as they have done throughout the tournament, with a Henry Martín at the top in search of the comeback.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content