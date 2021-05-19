Liga MX: Rafa Márquez Lugo asks not to belittle Pachuca after his great season finale

The sports analyst Rafael Marquez Lugo of Fox Sports MX, asked not to belittle the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals against the Blue Cross on the MX League, after his great season finale and his league start.

The closure of the Pachuca allows him to dream, it allows him with that inertia that comes and with very high individual levels, it allows him to dream of hitting Cruz Azul, why not, “were the words of Rafa Marquéz Lugo.

The former Pumas y las Chivas footballer in the first division spoke to ‘La Último Palabra’, where he stressed that with the inertia that the Tuzos team arrives after its campaign closure and start of the league, dreaming of beating the Cementeros and get to the semifinals.

Rafa Marquéz Lugo also highlighted how some elements of Paulo Pezzolano’s team have caught a high level of play, which led them to prevail in the playoffs against Chivas and Club América in the quarterfinals.

