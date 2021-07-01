Liga MX: Querétaro ‘ties’ as a reinforcement to Puebla figure for the 2021 Apertura

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro continue to prepare for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League and continue to add incorporation to their team such as the Uruguayan defender Maximilian Perg, from La Franja del Puebla, which is already practically closed and only the official announcement by the club would be missing.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, Querétaro already has Perg ‘tied up’ as a reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, because the agreement with Puebla is total and only the official announcement would be missing.

Read also: FC Barcelona: What happens if Lionel Messi does not renew and becomes a free agent?

As detailed in the information, Maximiliano Perg will sign a two-year contract and will be chosen for the team led by Héctor Altimarano, whose priority was Argentine Gabriel Mercado, but he got an offer from Inter de Porto Alegre and is negotiating with the Brazilians.

“Querétaro already has its central defense and although it is not a ‘bomb’, but they take one of the pillars of the surprising Puebla.”, Revealed in networks the Superdeportivo portal.

Querétaro already has its central defense and although it is not a , they take one of the pillars of the surprising Puebla. @ CLMerlo has all the information.https: //t.co/NgnpSAnwOn – Super Deportivo am (@superdeportivo) June 30, 2021

Perg played 16 games in the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Puebla where he could not score goals, and accounted for 91% of the minutes, being an important player in Nicolás Larcamón’s scheme.

Perg played a total of 61 games with the Puebla shirt where he scored a goal and gave an assist. In turn, he played for Toluca in Liga MX where he played 28 games where he scored a goal.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content