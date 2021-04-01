Liga MX: Querétaro ‘scares’ Atlas, Toluca, Puebla and Xolos in the fight for the playoffs

Manuel Velarde, sports director of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, assured that the team led by ‘Pity’ Altimarano will go with everything at the close of the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League to seek to qualify between fifth and eighth place to play the home playoffs.

During an interview for W Deportes, Velarde assured that Querétaro will close with everything to stay between those positions, putting pressure on the teams that hold those positions at the moment such as Toluca, Atlas, Puebla and Xolos, in addition to the León who is ninth.

“The objective is to qualify between 5 and 8. We have a difficult finish but we want to be local in the playoffs.”

On the other hand, he surrendered to Antonio Valencia, who this season has played almost 100% of the minutes and has silenced many who said he was only coming to Liga MX and Querétaro to retire.

Far from what some thought, that he would come to sign shirts, he has played almost 100% of the minutes and we want our relationship to last as long as possible, “he concluded.

