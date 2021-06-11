Liga MX: Querétaro discards Marco Fabián as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will not be reinforced with Marco Fabián for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament, as they have no interest in the Mexican midfielder who will not continue with FC Juárez after his poor performance and problems off the court.

According to information revealed by Mac Reséndiz of ESPN, Querétaro does not want Marco Fabián at all, so the Gallos Blancos are removed from the middle as possible interested in the former player of Chivas and Cruz Azul in the MX League.

Also read: Club América: Richard Sánchez in negotiations to be a reinforcement of the Tigres

“#Gallos has zero interest in Marco Fabián. In a while, he will present his 9 reinforcements. ”, Mac revealed on his official social networks.

#Gallos has zero interest in Marco Fabián. In a little while he presents his 9 reinforcements – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) June 11, 2021

With this, very soon Querétaro would be presented to its reinforcements for the Apertura 2021, among which the German Lukas Podolski would stand out, who would reach the MX League with 36 years.

Marco Fabián played 24 games with FC Juárez where he was unable to score goals or give assists, leaving a poor image in the border box.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content