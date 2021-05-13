Liga MX: Querétaro already has Gil Alcalá’s substitute tied for the 2021 Apertura

According to information revealed by Nahuel Ferreira, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro team would already have tied the goalkeeper Washington Aguerre as a reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, after Gil Alcalá said goodbye to the fans and the club on his social networks.

As detailed in the information, Querétaro and Aguerre have already reached an agreement for their incorporation and it only remains for the Uruguayan goalkeeper to carry out the relevant tests to be presented with the Gallos Blancos in the MX League from Cerro Largo and having a past in Peñarol .

Aguerre will sign for two years until June 2023 and will be the unremovable starter for the ‘Pity’ Altamirano after the good seasons in which Gil Alcalá was defending the Querétaro framework.

“The 28-year-old goalkeeper Washington Aguerre, who played last season in #CerroLargo in Uruguay and has a past in # Peñarol. Already CONFIRMED that it will be a new reinforcement of # Querétaro of the #LigaMX. He has already agreed to a link with the Mexican team, until June 2023 and his arrival has closed. ”, He assured.

Gil Alcalá leaves the Gallos Blancos after two tournaments in the First Division, playing 26 matches with the Queretaro shirt.

