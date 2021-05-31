Liga MX: Qatari Embassy announces the Qatar-Mexico Cup 2021

Through a press conference at the Qatari embassy, Mohammed Alkuwari, Qatari Ambassador to Mexico, presented the third edition of the Qatar Cup – Mexico 2021, soccer tournament 7 that will take place in June.

With Arturo Elías Ayub and Yon de Luisa as special guests, the tournament Cup was presented and the dates it will have.

The Qatar-Mexico Cup 2021 will begin on June 12 and will have its final on June 27. Amateur teams from America, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Pumas, Tigres and more.

It will have 3 categories, female, male and youth. Admission will be totally free at the Magdalena Mixhuca sports complex, where there will also be Qatari food for those present.

About the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Mohammed Alkuwari commented that it is expected to be the World Cup with the most Mexican fans in history, as more than 40,000 travelers are expected.

For his part, Yon de Luisa revealed that they are looking for the 2026 North American World Cup, they will fight for the inauguration at the Azteca Stadium.

“It is negotiated to have 3 inaugurations. One in each country and Mexico wants the opening match at Azteca. The United States will have the final, so we are going to advocate for the opening match. De Luisa commented.

“For the host country it is always a challenge. We are hoping that Qatar will be the best World Cup in football history. The North American World Cup has an interesting challenge and being the first to have 48 teams already gives it a great flavor.” Yon de Luisa added.

Likewise, he commented that the Stadiums will have technological modifications at the request of FIFA and it will be in 2023 when the changes are announced in the Mexican venues.

