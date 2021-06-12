LIGA MX: Qatar-Mexico Cup opened today in Mexico City

This Saturday, the third edition of the Qatar-Mexico Cup, in Ciudad Deportiva in Mexico City with the presence of the Qatari ambassador in national territory, Mohammed Alkuwari, and the special invitation of the former goalkeeper of Club America, Adrián Chávez and the legend of Mexican soccer and Pumas of the UNAM, Manuel Negrete, gave kick off the soccer 7 tournament, which will take place from June 12 to 27.

During the event, Mexican culture was exalted, since it started with a pre-Hispanic dance and a sample of a Mayan party, which was practiced by different peoples of Mesoamerica. Of course, the music was not lacking and the UNAM orchestra was in charge of giving a recital for 10 minutes.

The tournament will be divided into three categories: Women’s, Men’s, and Youth. The participating teams are made up of fans of teams from Pumas, Cruz Azul, Club América, Chivas, among others. The match that started the competition was in the embassy team, in which Mohammed Alkuwari played, against the Tigres fan team.

Photo: Brian Reyes

At the same time, in the various sports fields, where several fans and family members of the players attended, the first match was played in the women’s division.

Likewise, other prominent guests were the journalist Fernando Scharwtz, Adrián Chávez and Luis Flores. The ambassador indicated that he hopes to feel the warmth of the Mexican fans in the next World Cup to be held in winter 2022.

Photo: Brian Reyes

