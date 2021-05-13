Liga MX ‘puts in trouble’ Club Puebla with help from Atlas prior to the first leg

Los Rojinegros del Atlas and the Franja del Puebla will face each other in the first leg in the quarterfinal round, in the present Closing tournament 2021 at the Jalisco stadium, at the start of the league in Liga MX.

Although it will be the first time that they will face each other in the great Mexican soccer party, the MX League has done its own thing, putting the Puebla team in trouble with a strong data in favor of the Guadalajara team.

In the last 26 matches in the Jalisco stadium, the coach’s academy box Diego Cocca He arrives with a balance in favor with 13 wins, six draws and only seven victories for the Angelopolis.

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will have their second commitment in the final phase after overcoming the playoffs against the Tigres de la UANL; while the Strip of Puebla begins its way in the league after being among the best four in the general table.

