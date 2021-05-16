Liga MX ‘puts in trouble’ Club América prior to the second leg vs Club Pachuca

The Águilas del América and the Tuzos del Pachuca will define the last semifinalist in the present in 90 minutes Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the Quarterfinals to be held in the Aztec stadium.

With the handicap obtained in the first leg held in the Hidalgo stadium, Liga MX has added a forceful data against the Azulcrema team led by the coach Santiago Solari facing the closing of the tie.

It will be the third time that Capitalinos and Hidalguenses will meet at the Azteca stadium in a quarterfinal round, where the Bella Airosa team has won the previous two by a score of 1-0 in the 2012 Clausura and 4-3 in the Clausura 2015.

It should be noted that the Eagles of America need the victory by difference of two goals without receiving or more than two annotations to access the next phase of the league; while the Tuzos del Pachuca with a victory or draw by any score and even defeat by the minimum, would give them a pass to the semifinals.

