Liga MX puts Club Toluca in trouble with help from Club León

The Esmeraldas de León and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca will seek to be the next guest in the Liga MX league, within the action corresponding to the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021.

A few hours away from the kickoff at the Leon stadium, Liga MX has returned to do its thing, by putting in trouble the aspirations of the Mexican team to access the big party by helping the Fiera.

The Panzas Verdes team led by the coach Ignacio Ambriz They have dominated the choriceros, registering five wins and a draw in their last matches, with 16 goals in favor and five against.

@clubleonfc has a six-game streak without losing to Toluca, four of those results are Esmeraldas triumphs at the Nou Camp, with a balance of 12 goals in favor and 2 against.

In addition, the Esmeraldas de León have obtained the victory in the last four games held at their stadium, with 12 annotations in favor and only two against, being the great favorite in the repechage series.

Repechage #FieraSunday!

