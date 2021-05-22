Liga MX ‘puts Club Pachuca in trouble’ prior to the second leg vs Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will write the last 90 minutes of the semifinal tie in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the action of the semifinals to be held in the Aztec stadium.

A few hours away for the kickoff of the second leg, Liga MX has put the Hidalgo team led by the Uruguayan coach in trouble Paulo pezzolano with strong data against.

The set of the Bella Airosa adds seven games without being able to beat the celestial of the Peruvian strategist Juan Reynoso as a visitor, with a balance of six defeats and one draw, with four goals in favor and 17 against.

#Did you know The last time @Tuzos beat ‘La Maquina’ in the country’s capital, it was on Day 1 of the # AP14 Tournament. The only goal in the match was scored by @chavoalustiza #FutbolEnTusManos @Telcel ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/dgTSPu0eKc – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 22, 2021

The last victory of the Tuzos del Pachuca at home in the CDMX against the Cruz Azul Machine dates back to the distant 2014 Apertura tournament by a score of 1-0 with a score of Matías Alustiza.

| We are joining the Tuzos from wherever they are … Today Pachuca plays and we go out to the field dreaming together! LET’S GO THE TUZOS TO THE END! # TeJuroQueTeAmo pic.twitter.com/NvfWzcR2rj – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 22, 2021

