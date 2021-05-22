Liga MX punishes Hidalgo Stadium with veto for overcrowding in Pachuca vs Cruz Azul

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation informed through an official statement that the Hidalgo Stadium will be sanctioned for exceeding the limit established in the capacity by Liga MX for the first leg of the semifinals, between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine.

Through an official statement, the Disciplinary Commission reported that the Hidalgo Stadium received a veto match, as well as a fine to the club, so that, in case of reaching the final of the Clausura 2021, the first game would be on target. closed.

In addition to this punishment, the Disciplinary Commission reported that, in the event of a repeat offense by the club, an even more severe sanction than this will be applied to the Hidalgo team.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, once the study and analysis of the evidence provided and collected in the investigation procedure on the events that occurred at the Hidalgo stadium during the match played on Wednesday, May 19, between the Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul, corresponding to the First Leg of the Semifinals of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament of LIGA MX; Derived from an infringement of articles 49 paragraph h) of the Sanctions Regulation, Articles 5 paragraph a) and 24 of the Security Regulation for Official Matches, in relation to the Return Protocol of fans to the Stadiums, this authority resolves:

Sanction the Pachuca Club with a Stadium Veto for one match, plus an economic fine, mainly for putting the health of the fans and operational personnel of said Club at risk.

The Pachuca Club is warned about its future conduct, since in the event that this type of action is committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against it. “

