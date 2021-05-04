Liga MX: Pumas would not exercise purchase option for Facundo Waller

The Pumas de la UNAM lost against the Águilas de Club América in the match on day 17 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, so the team led by Andrés Lillini was eliminated and did not even reach the top 12 of the league. table to enter the repechage. Against this background, the Pedregal club are already planning the next season and everything seems to indicate that Facundo waller he will not remain in the team next season.

According to information revealed by the daily Récord, Pumas will not exercise the purchase option for Facundo Waller, since the club’s finances do not allow university students to exercise the purchase option they have on the Uruguayan midfielder.

Also read: Andrea Legarreta teaches more with a suggestive pose in a cachetero swimsuit

As detailed in the information, although Pumas cannot buy the player, that if he intends to stay in the team, the university students will try to convince Colonia to extend the loan for six more months, and they hope at the club that it will be this Wednesday that the matter is resolved definitively.

In the present Clausura 2021 with the Pumas, Facundo Waller participated in the 17 games as a starter, where he started 14 of them, scored a goal and has at times shown himself as a very useful footballer, since he played as a left back a part of the tournament.

For the moment, in Pumas they will keep Andrés Lillini on the team bench and they have already promised more reinforcements to strengthen the team and make it more competitive, but the almost certain loss of Facundo Waller would be a very hard blow for the fans, after the failure of the team. present Closing 2021.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content