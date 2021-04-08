Liga MX: Pumas would have Miguel Herrera as their first option in case of dismissing Andrés Lillini

The Pumas board of the UNAM within the MX League, I would be interested in the services of the Mexican coach Miguel Herrera, in case of replacing due to the poor results of your current technician Andres Lillini in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The university as a whole would have Miguel Herrera as the first option in the event of dismissing Andrés Lillini, “reported the sports media TVC Deportes.

According to information from the sports media TVC Deportes, Miguel “Piojo” Herrera would be the first choice of the university team board in the event that Argentine coach Andrés Lillini is dismissed from his position.

The former coach of the Eagles until the previous tournament, has an outstanding career in Mexican soccer, adding 2 league titles with the Coapa team and has led the Mexican National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

