Liga MX: Pumas would be reinforced with two Brazilians for the 2021 Apertura

The Pumas de la UNAM had a resounding failure in the 2021 Guardians of the MX League by not being able to enter the playoffs and with the continuity of Andrés Lillini, the team seeks to show a level like the Guardians 2020 and they are already looking for some reinforcements .

According to Alonso Cabral, a TUDN journalist, it will be two Brazilians who would be arriving at the University team and although he did not reveal names, the fans are beginning to get excited.

“Everything indicates that it will not be one Brazilian who reaches # Pumas … There will be two …” Cabral wrote.

Although he did not reveal names, one of the players who could arrive is the left back Jefferson del Goias, whom he had already sought in July 2020.

Pumas seeks to reinforce the left wing from one side to one end, since it knows that it is the sector where it suffers the most.

